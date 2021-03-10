11 Free People Items We're Obsessed With This Month

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're looking to treat yourself at home, head over to Free People. Lounge in style with the Hailee Sweater set. If your hair needs a refresh, try the Briogeo deep conditioning hair mask. Wake up to soft, beautiful skin after you apply the Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Oil.
And, if you leave the house, they have all the essentials for an outdoor workout, including weighted bangles from Bala, Supergoop!'s sunscreen, a super supportive crop top, and some form-fitting biker shorts with built-in SPF.
You'll want to click "add to cart" on all of our favorites below.
Good Karma Biker Shorts
These FP Movement biker shorts are super soft with a high-rise waist that makes them perfect for spin class, yoga, or even brunch. They have SPF 30 protection for your outdoor activities and they're available in 20 colors.
Supergoop! Everyday Sunscreen
Supergoop's sunscreen has a water-resistant formula to protect your skin at the beach or if you work up a sweat outside. It's lightweight, absorbs quickly, and it's ideal for darker skin tones since it doesn't have that dreaded white residue.
Bala Weighted Bangles
Add some extra resistance (and style) to your workout with weighted bands. These are one pound each and they can be worn on your wrists or ankles.
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Oil
Wake up with improved skin. Sunday Riley's Luna Retinol Sleeping Oil reduces the appearance of pores, wrinkles, and redness overnight.
Curvy Never Say Never Bra
DD cups (and above) know the struggle of finding a supportive bralette that's actually cute. This one is designed for larger busts with side slings in the cups for an extra lift. You'll want it in every color. There are 14 to choose from, by the way.
Hailee Sweater Set
Look chic and feel comfortable in this waffle knit sweater set. The henley top comes with matching high-rise pants. The only worry with this outfit is deciding which color to wear.
Briogeo Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogio's deep conditioning mask makes your hair soft, healthy, and shiny. After you shampoo, leave the mask on your hair for 5 to 10 minutes and then rinse it out. Or take the experience up a notch by throwing on a plastic cap and sitting under the dryer for 30 minutes before rinsing.
APL Techloom Pro Trainer Sneakers
APL sneakers are made from a breathable, lightweight material to maximize function and they're available in 14 fashionable colors.
We The Free Tunic
Looking for an everyday lounge shirt? Your search is over. This long sleeve tunic is perfectly distressed and oh-so-soft.
The Rickie Top
This ribbed top is a staple that every woman needs in her wardrobe. It has a stretch fit and it's perfect to tuck into jeans or wear under other layers. It's available in 18 colors, ranging from neutral to bright.
