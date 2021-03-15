Beyoncé Shouts Out Her "Rock" Jay-Z and "Babies" During History-Making Grammy Win

Watch : Beyonce & Taylor Swift Lead 2021 Grammy Nominations

And the award goes to...

Beyoncé is going home with that coveted gold trophy after winning Best R&B Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14. The legendary musician earned the award for her chart-topping tune, "Black Parade," which she surprised released last year in honor of Juneteenth.

It's safe to say the "Spirit" singer is no stranger to sweeping the Grammys—she's the most-nominated female artist ever. But more notably, she made history tonight for breaking the all-time record for the most Grammy wins by any female artist and any singer male or female.

Despite all of her wins, however, the Houston native still knows how to move people to tears with a touching acceptance speech.

"Oh my, I am so honored. I'm so excited," she began. "Thank you. As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage [and] celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."