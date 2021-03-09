BAFTA Film Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Nominees

The nominations for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards are finally here!
The British Academy of Film and Television announced this year's nominees on Tuesday, March 9. Nomadland and Rocks lead the pack with seven nods apiece. Stars Frances McDormand and Bukky Bakray are up for Leading Actress and filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Sarah Gavron are among the four women nominated in the Best Director category.
The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman follow closely behind with six nominations each. The Dig and The Mauritanian are also in the running in five categories, and Another Round, Calm With Horses, Judas and the Black Messiah, News of the World and Sound of Metal are contenders in four.
Last year, the BAFTAs came under fire for its lack of diversity in the nominations. The hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite started trending on Twitter after it was revealed that all of the 2020 nominees in the Leading and Supporting Acting categories were white. Fans also called out the British Academy after noticing all of the nominees in that year's director category were men. A seven-month review was launched and 120 changes—including modifications to the voting, membership and campaign processes—were implemented.
The 2021 BAFTAs will be broadcast virtually from London's Royal Albert Hall across the weekend of April 10 and April 11. So without further ado, here's the list of this year's nominees.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The 40-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodward, Clemency
Best Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm with Horses
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm with Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr, One Night in Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Outstanding British Film
Calm with Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes
Limbo, Irune Gurtubai, Ben Sharrock
Moffie, Jack Sidey
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
Saint Maud, Rose Glass, Oliver Kassman
Best Film Not in the English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Best Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Shannon Murphy, Babyteeth
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Jasmila Žbanić, Quo Vadis, Aida?
Sarah Gavron, Rocks
Best Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Dig
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
The White Tiger
Best Original Score
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Promising Young Woman
Soul
Best Casting
Shaheen Baig, Calm With Horses
Alexa L. Fogel, Judas and the Black Messiah
Julia Kim, Minari
Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu, Promising Young Woman
Lucy Pardee, Rocks
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
The Mauritanian, Alwin H. Küchler
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
Best Editing
The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
Best Production Design
The Dig, Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
The Father, Cathy Featherstone, Peter Francis
Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Rebecca, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Best Costume Design
Ammonite, Michael O'Connor
The Dig, Alice Babidge
Emma, Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
Mank, Trish Summerville
Best Make Up & Hair
The Dig, Jenny Shircore
Hillbilly Elegy, Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio, Mark Coulier
Best Sound
Greyhound, TBC
News of the World, Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
Nomadland, Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
Sound of Metal, Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
Best Special Visual Effects
Greyhound, Pete Bebb, Nathan McGuinness, Sebastian von Overheidt
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
Mulan, Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
The One and Only Ivan, Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
Tenet, Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
Best British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and The Pussycat
The Song of a Lost Boy
Best British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
Conrad Khan