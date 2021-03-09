BAFTA Film Awards 2021: See the Complete List of Nominees

Watch : See Hottest Stars Swarm 2015 BAFTAs Red Carpet!

The nominations for the 2021 EE British Academy Film Awards are finally here!

The British Academy of Film and Television announced this year's nominees on Tuesday, March 9. Nomadland and Rocks lead the pack with seven nods apiece. Stars Frances McDormand and Bukky Bakray are up for Leading Actress and filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Sarah Gavron are among the four women nominated in the Best Director category.

The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman follow closely behind with six nominations each. The Dig and The Mauritanian are also in the running in five categories, and Another Round, Calm With Horses, Judas and the Black Messiah, News of the World and Sound of Metal are contenders in four.

Last year, the BAFTAs came under fire for its lack of diversity in the nominations. The hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite started trending on Twitter after it was revealed that all of the 2020 nominees in the Leading and Supporting Acting categories were white. Fans also called out the British Academy after noticing all of the nominees in that year's director category were men. A seven-month review was launched and 120 changes—including modifications to the voting, membership and campaign processes—were implemented.