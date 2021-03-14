Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2021 Grammys

Watch : Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More

Music's biggest night is officially in full swing!

From the fabulous red carpet to the incredible list of performers, it's safe to say the 2021 Grammys have kicked off on a high note. And just because this year's ceremony is different from the past due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's anything short of spectacular.

For one, stars have swapped out their cozy pajama sets and oversized sweatpants for ensembles that are more glitzy and glamourous. Country singer Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, H.E.R. and more dazzled in blinding looks that sparkled from head-to-toe.

Celebs also gave pop culture fans dramatic, over-the-top designs.

Case in point? Debi Nova showed up and showed out wearing a larger-than-life pink creation by George Chakra that featured a billowing train, a vibrant floral pattern and unique high-low structure. She tied her lewk together with Sophia Webster sandal heels.

Megan Thee Stallion made a dramatic entrance with a bright and bold orange gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Aside from the electrifying color, the design's massive bow in the back and thigh-high slit made it all the more jaw-dropping.