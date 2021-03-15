Dua Lipa Explains Why She Isn't "Jaded" Anymore After Her 2021 Grammys Win

You're not hallucinating: Dua Lipa has won another Grammy Award! Future Nostalgia earned her the 2021 Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album on Sunday, March 14.
She accepted the award in her Versace butterfly dress, saying, "This is insane. Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways."
Dua continued by sharing what she's learned since creating the album. "But one thing that I have really come to realize is how much happiness is so important," she said. "I felt really jaded at the end of my last album, where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered."
The "Cool" singer added, "And I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives."
Two years ago, Dua won for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for "Electricity." This year, the 25 year old is up for six total awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Don't Start Now," as well as Album of the Year for Future Nostalgia.
Dua closed out her speech by shouting out her biggest fans, saying, "I really want to say a massive, massive thank you to all the fans that have, this is all because of you. Honestly, this is all you and I appreciate every single thing that you have done for this album."
The other nominees were Justin Bieber's Changes, Lady Gaga's Chromatica, Harry Styles' Fine Line and Taylor Swift's folklore.
Taylor, Justin, Harry and Dua were also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance (along with Billie Eilish and Doja Cat), and Harry ended up taking the crown for "Watermelon Sugar."
It was Harry's first Grammy Award, making him the first member of One Direction to win one of the coveted statues. He even earned the approval of his ex, Taylor Swift, too.
The 27 year old was also nominated for Best Music Video for "Adore You," though it went to Beyonce and Blue Ivy.
Taylor and Gaga have each been nominated in the Best Pop Vocal Album category four times. Taylor was nominated the past three years in a row, and won in 2016 for 1989. (Reputation and Lover did not win.) Justin clocks in at three total nominations in the category, while it was the first nod for Dua and Harry.
Dua, Harry and Taylor are all performing at Sunday's show. So, even though concerts are no more, get ready for a wild ride from the comfort of your couch.
Here's how you can watch the ceremony, and see all the winners here.