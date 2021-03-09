Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Not Legally Married in Private Backyard Ceremony

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Felt Betrayed By Dad Working With Paparazzi

Meghan Markle recounted her harrowing experience within the royal family during her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 8. But despite all the bumps in the road, she said her fairytale does have a happy ending, now that she has escaped with her Prince Charming.

She even revealed an adorable chapter of her love story with Prince Harry that the pair had never shared before. During the CBS special, Meghan dropped the news that "we got married" three days before their televised wedding took place on May 19, 2018.

"We called the archbishop, and we just said, 'Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" she said. "The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury." Harry chimed in to confirm it was "just the three of us."