Ashley Tisdale's Favorite Baby Clothes Are Cute, Cozy and Under $20

Ashley Tisdale is ready to shower her baby girl with love.

As excitement continues to grow for the arrival of her first child with husband Christopher French, The Masked Dancer judge is doing what so many moms do best: spreading the love.

The High School Musical star recently partnered with Carter's to host the ShowHER Love Dream Shower Giveaway to celebrate expectant moms. Along the way, Ashley also discovered some items she can't wait to give to her own child.

"We're so excited to experience all of the joy of welcoming our little girl," Ashley exclusively shared with E! News. "I can't wait to watch her grow and do even the smallest things! And I'm excited to master the swaddle and play mat."

From adorable dresses to light up diaper caddies, see what baby items Ashley is loving below.