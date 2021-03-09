Why Cool Girls Everywhere Love Olivia Culpo's Macy's Line

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you follow Sophia, Aurora and Olivia Culpo on Instagram, chances are that you've wondered what it's like to be a part of the family. The three sisters are always photo-ready and fashionable and now, anyone can feel like an honorary Culpo thanks to their clothing line Macy's Culpos x INC. Previously, Olivia told E!, "This collection is a lot more fashion forward than some of our other more comfy, cozy collections."
No need to fret though: They did not leave the cozy behind. This drop has the most comfortable pants to wear while lounging on your couch. And, those pants could be very easily dressed up if your plans suddenly change.
This collection has all your needs covered. Faux leather top for a girls night out? Check. Do you need high-waisted jeans that work from day to night? They've got you covered. If you're looking for a dress that can pull double duty as a cardigan, the Culpos thought of that too. One of the best parts of this drop is how cohesive this collection is. So many of the pieces can be mixed and matched to create many different outfits.
Unfortunately, we weren't all born into the Culpo family. However, wearing clothes from their Macy's line is the closest you can get to feeling like an honorary sister. Check out some of our favorite pieces from Culpos x INC.
Paperbag-Waist Jeans
What's old is new again with these acid-washed Paperbag-Waist Jeans. They are the perfect staple piece to coordinate with other Culpos x INC pieces. You can even do a modern take on Britney Spears' iconic all-denim outfit and pair the pants with the jean top that the sisters also designed. Both the high-rise jeans and the shirt are available in blue, black, and white.
Ribbed Button-Front Cardigan Dress
If you're going to buy one thing from this line, why not purchase something that can double as two items. The Ribbed Button-Front Cardigan Dress is a dress and it can be unbuttoned to wear as a cardigan over jeans or even another dress. The possibilities are endless, especially since there are joggers, a skirt, and a crop top from Culpos X INC that coordinate perfectly with the cardigan. The only problem is deciding on one of the five colors.
Faux Leather Cargo Pants
You'll feel like a social media influencer in these faux leather cargo pants. The high-rise pants have a self-tie belt and pockets. They look so luxurious, but they're actually machine washable. And, if you really want to take the look to another level, pair them with the matching faux leather top. Both pieces are available in nude, black, and brown.
Faux Leather Exaggerated-Sleeve Bodysuit
Not only will you feel like a Culpo sister in this faux leather bodysuit, but you'll also embody Sister, Sister. Tia Mowry rocked this look during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop.
One-Button Blazer
Last-minute Zoom meeting? Throw on this one-button blazer...even if it's over pajama pants. It comes in pink, black, grey and navy. For anyone who's not a fan of the traditional suit, but still likes to match, the Culpos designed a pair of biker shorts that perfectly complement the jacket
Fuzzy Knit Joggers
You could walk around with a blanked wrapped around you or you can just slip into these fuzzy knit joggers. They are that soft. The work-from-home life never felt (or looked) so good. You'll want to wear these every single day. Trust us.
Knit Coat
Look elegant and feel comfortable in the Culpos X INC knit coat that goes with everything. This one of those jackets that you'll keep forever because it will never go out of style.
Sequined Blazer
This sequined blazer can be the perfect way to bring some luxury to your office or a special night out. It's available in navy, nude, and yellow. If you're feeling especially glamorous, pair it with the matching sequined pants. Or jazz up a pair of jeans or black pants.
