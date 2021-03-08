HBO Addresses Concerns That Makeup Artist Darkened an Extra's Skin on Lovecraft Country

HBO has admitted that a makeup artist on the set of Lovecraft Country "should not have" darkened an extra's skin for a scene.

One background actress, Kelli Amirah, claimed on social media in recent weeks that the makeup team was "putting me in blackface" by making her face and her hands look darker to match another actress' skin tone.

She shared two TikTok videos in February alleging she was on set getting her hair and makeup done when the artists started talking about how her skin was lighter than that of another star.

"I notice my foundation is getting darker and darker," she recalled in a Feb. 19 video. "I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me. And if I knew beforehand, I would not have accepted the job." The 23 year old added, "Who thought that this was a good idea?"

She noted that she didn't feel she had any power to speak up at the time. "I have no clout, no pull, no nothing. This job is the first time I've ever had my own lil trailer on set," Kelli said. "I'm getting special treatment, sitting in between the big leagues."