10 Things You Didn't Know About Serena Williams—By Serena Williams

Serena Williams knows how to make a statement.
Whether it's on the tennis court, where she's inarguably proven herself to be one of the sport's all-time greats, or off, she's a force to be reckoned with. She's not afraid to speak out against the racism and sexism she or her friends have experienced moving through life as women of color—as she did in the wake of pal Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey—while pleading for a kinder, gentler world for her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., and all the other little girls out there.
Recently, Serena was joined by her mini-me for their first-ever fashion campaign together, modeling the Stuart Weitzman spring 2021 collection. The "Footsteps to Follow" campaign was intended to inspire viewers to "consider the ways in which generations inspire each other—be it parents to children or vice versa—to step into each other's shoes and step into new worlds," according to the brand.
In a press release announcing the campaign, Serena gushed, "Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget. She is Mini Serena; she's so cute and she's so fun. Waking up every day to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience. While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It's the best part about being a mom."
In honor of the campaign, get to know Serena a bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. I loved playing dress-up from a very young age. I guess Olympia gets that from me. She likes to try on my shoes, and we love to wear matching outfits but, if you asked her, I'm sure she'd say her personal style is "Disney princess chic."
2. For me, it's definitely heels over sneakers! I love how heels make me feel, and honestly, I find them really comfortable. I feel the most confident in and love Stuart Weitzman's Aleena 100. It's just a classic shoe that will dress up a great pair of jeans but also look great with a formal dress.
3. I love to splurge on jewelry. I love to accessorize outfits with earrings, watches, necklaces and bracelets, but also jewelry can hold sentimental value. I have different pieces that remind me of special moments or help me find strength when I need it.
4. If I could trade closets with any other celebrity, it would be Beyoncé.
5. When it comes to style icons—I've said this before but it still rings true today—you can't think of style and not think of Jennifer Lopez.
6. One of my hidden talents is that I can play the guitar.
7. If this career didn't happen, I would work in fashion—but I am fortunate that I don't have to pick and I can do both!
8. One cultural phenomenon that I could not watch was Game of Thrones. It was too violent for me.
9. I love that fashion recycles itself. A lot of what I wore when I was young has had its moment again or is having a moment right now, such as white sneakers, neon colors, windbreakers and braids.
10. If I could go back and tell my 20-year-old self one thing, it would be that it is never too early to start investing your money.
