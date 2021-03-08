Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Why Prince Harry's Revelations About Dad Prince Charles Are So Shocking

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie looked back on the rare insight royal watchers received about Prince Harry’s relationship with Prince Charles.

By Mike Vulpo, Beth Sobol Mar 08, 2021 8:58 PMTags
Oprah WinfreyExclusivesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesPrince CharlesMeghan Markle
Watch: Why Meghan Markle Felt Betrayed By Dad Working With Paparazzi

Prince Harry's latest interview truly was full of surprises.

On Sunday, March 7, during a sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, millions of people watched the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle share insight into their complicated relationship with the royal family.

While many were interested to hear more about Prince Harry's current bond with his brother Prince William, some royal experts were more intrigued to hear about the dynamics between Prince Charles and his youngest son.

"The insight into the relationship with Charles was most interesting to me," Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie exclusively shared with E! News. "Because in fact it was so opposite to the briefing and guidance regularly given by Clarence House and the palace about how Harry and Charles were still close. It was the palace that was often telling the press including myself that Charles was keen to fund and support Harry and Meghan." Clarence House handles inquiries about Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

During Sunday's interview, Prince Harry revealed he was cut off financially by the royal family. Fortunately, money from his late mother Princess Diana allowed him to move to California.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition, Prince Harry revealed that his father briefly "stopped taking my calls" once he requested to give up his position as a senior member of the royal family. "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar," baby Archie Harrison's dad admitted to Oprah. "He knows what pain feels like and Archie's his grandson."

According to Omid, who hosts The HeirPod podcast, it's a different side of Prince Charles that many may not be familiar with. And for better or worse, Prince Harry's experiences will likely have consequences for the Prince of Wales.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

2

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

3

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

As Omid explained, "I don't think that will really go, or be of any help to him, in his sort of image rehab journey that he's been on the past 20 years that has already taken a huge hit by the fourth season of The Crown."

Ultimately, the royal expert believes Princess Diana would be proud of Prince Harry for sharing his side of the story. And although the tabloid attention won't go away, perhaps the Duke of Sussex is one step closer to living a peaceful life in the United States with his growing family.    

"If there's one thing Diana stood for, it was telling your truth and having a voice and making sure others have a voice," Omid explained. "So I think to see her son find his voice and be unafraid to use it when really everything is at stake, I imagine she would be incredibly proud."

Want the latest from inside the palace walls? Click here to join our tea party and receive updates straight to your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Here’s the Text Meghan Markle Sent Oprah As Tell-All Was Airing

2

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

3

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

4

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

5

Why Meghan Markle Says This Photo With Prince Harry "Haunts" Her