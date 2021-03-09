The Striking Similarities Between Meghan Markle's Revelations and How Princess Diana Described Royal Life

Who Knew?

Meghan told Oprah that she thought she knew what she was getting into, at least as far as she and Harry had discussed the pitfalls of royal fame before saying their "I dos," but she was mainly assuaged by the idea that she would have the stalwart support of the monarchy behind her. Never complain, never explain was the order of the day, and everyone in her life was instructed to offer nothing more than a "no comment" if ever asked about the royals behind the scenes.

"I did anything they told me to do. Of course I did, because it was also through the lens of 'and we'll protect you,'" Meghan said.

"My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected," she shared further on in the interview. "And I regret believing that because, I think, had I really seen that that wasn't happening, I would have been able to do more [to stop the stories]. But I think I wasn't supposed to see it."

Starting with the way a story about making Kate cry (during an encounter concerning the dresses for the flower girls at Meghan and Harry's 2018 wedding) was handled—as in, not refuted by the palace, despite everyone on the inside knowing it didn't go down that way, and in fact the opposite had occurred (for which Kate apologized, Meghan shared)—the reality began to sink in.

"I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband," Meghan said.

If only she had done some research.

Diana told Morton of when she was newly engaged, "I cried because I had no support from Charles and no support from the Palace press office. They just said, 'You're on your own,' so I thought, 'Fine.'"