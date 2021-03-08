All the Details Behind Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle discussed some alleged dress drama between her and sister-in-law Kate Middleton leading up to her wedding. Markle didn't specify exactly why she and Middleton disagreed about flower girl dresses. However, she claimed that the difference of opinion was enough to make her cry and that Middleton gave her flowers and an apology note after the failed fitting. Thankfully, dress shopping doesn't always have to be so dramatic.

Markle didn't dish on her wardrobe selection during her talk with Winfrey, but it's fair to assume that it was a tears-free purchase. The black midi dress that she wore got a lot of attention. And, of course, inquiring minds want to know how to achieve that same look. The easiest thing to do is to get that same Giorgio Armani dress.