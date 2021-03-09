Flash Sale Alert: Score Everlane's Bestselling Perform Leggings for Only $40!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you tired of constantly re-positioning your leggings in the middle of your workout or in between running errands? If you're a fitness enthusiast or if you just prefer to wear leggings, it may be time to step things up.

If you're not already in love with Everlane's Perform Leggings, then today if the perfect day to nab a pair. Normally priced at $58, these best-sellers are on sale for $40 on March 9 only.