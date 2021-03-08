Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and More Stars Celebrate International Women's Day 2021

Celebrate International Women's Day by reading messages from Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, Kris Jenner, Gisele Bündchen and more stars.

Watch: Celebrate International Women's Day With E!

Happy International Women's Day!

 The global celebration took place on Monday, March 8. The United Nations described the day as "a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities."

"The world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has achieved gender equality," the U.N. wrote on its website. "Fifty years ago, we landed on the moon; in the last decade, we discovered new human ancestors and photographed a black hole for the first time. In the meantime, legal restrictions have kept 2.7 billion women from accessing the same choice of jobs as men. Less than 25 percent of parliamentarians were women, as of 2019. One in three women experience gender-based violence, still. Let's make 2021 count for women and girls everywhere."

Several celebrities also took to social media to honor the women in their lives, celebrate their achievements and continue to fight for gender equality.

Instagram
Kerry Washington

"On #InternationalWomensDay I'm feeling super grateful and appreciative of all these moments where I've been witness to 'women supporting women,'" she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos, including this star-studded selfie. "Moments that uplift me and fill me with so much joy and love. Tag your squad. And send them your LOVE. Today. In Women's History Month. and EVERY DAY."

She also shared a separate post including the names of women she's thinking about on International Women's Day, including Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland "and so many more."

"Thinking about these women who are not able to celebrate #internationalwomensday today," the Confirmation actress wrote. "Women who had so much love and energy and support to give. I am thinking of all of you, and your families. Join me today, #SayHerName and remember her story."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Priyanka Chopra

"It takes a VILLAGE. Behind everything I do, there is a team of smart, driven, talented, badass women supporting and championing me to be the best version of myself in all that I do," the Quantico actress wrote on Instagram, tagging the members of her "amazing" team of women. "To these women listed and to all the women who make me who I am, you know who you are, and I thank you. Here's to you, ladies!"

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon

"Women hold up the world. We are the authors, directors, and creators of our own stories & our collective history.⁠⁠ Today we celebrate supporting each other and fighting for change!" the Wild actress wrote on Instagram, adding a list of "a few of the incredible organizations that fight for gender equality every day," including Girls Inc., Bumble, UN Women, Vital Voices and her production company Hello Sunshine. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay!"

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Kristen Bell

"Phenomenal women are walking around indiscriminately all around us," the Veronica Mars actress said. "It is not a rarity. They are everywhere! Two women who I admire greatly are Samantha Power and Stacey Abrams. Samantha and Stacey both have a pragmatic optimism that I find incredibly inspirational. They have big goals and smart strategies to achieve them. I'm so grateful to share a world with them."

 

Instagram
Gisele Bündchen

"When one woman raises she lifts all women around her," the supermodel wrote alongside a photo of herself with her 8-year-old daughter Vivian. "Happy International Women's Day! May we celebrate all the incredible woman that came before us paving the way for us to be where we are today. Let's celebrate our strengths and lift each other so we can continue to create a better world for the generations to come. I am so grateful to all the amazing women who have crossed my path. Thank you for inspiring me to grow. Sending so much love to all of you on our special day.
#sendinglove #equality #internationalwomensday."

Instagram
Jimmy Fallon

"Celebrating the women who raised us, cheered for us, challenged us, and trail blazed to create more opportunities for us—and more importantly, for our daughters," The Tonight Show host wrote alongside a childhood photo of him with his sister, Gloria Fallon. "Proud to have grown up surrounded by amazing women—and to be a GIRL DAD now so I can help continue all the work our moms, grandmas, and sisters started. #WHMNBCU #IWD2021."

Instagram
Kris Jenner

"Happy International Women's Day!!" Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram alongside several photos of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, North West, Chicago West, Stormi Webster, Penelope Disick and her mom MJ. "Today we celebrate each other.. our strengths, our dreams, our resilience, our passion and our determination. I have the most incredible group of women around me.. my daughters, who I am so proud of as mothers and business women. My mom, who teaches and inspires us all! My friends, who have been there through all of life's experiences. My team, who share my mantra that nothing is impossible. Here to us, and to all women today! #InternationalWomensDay."

Instagram
Kate Hudson

"International Women's Day: celebrating all the women who keep me grounded and sane at times and also remind me that we have a wild side that should be nurtured and expressed," the Almost Famous actress wrote alongside a series of photos, including one of her holding the hand of her 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose. "What would I do without you?! Some ladies missing from this little slide show because there aren't enough slides. I'll take that as a great sign. Sending love to all women today! #internationalwomensday."

Instagram
Mark Consuelos

"Wishing a Happy International Women's day to these two spectacular women," the Riverdale actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Kelly Ripa and their daughter Lola Consuelos. "So grateful to have you in my life, you inspire me beyond words. I love you @kellyripa & @theyoungestyung #internationalwomensday."

 

Instagram
Jonathan Van Ness

"Happy International Women's Day," the Queer Eye grooming guru wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his mother. "Mom has showed me it's possible to forge your own path since ‘87. To every women lifting up their loved ones here's to you."

Don Arnold/WireImage
Rita Ora

"Today is International Women's Day," the "Girls" singer wrote on Instagram. "There is no force greater than a group of unified women. Today, more then ever, we should highlight and celebrate the importance of women sticking together. To all the women that have inspired, uplifted, and given me hope, Thank You!! Happy #InternationalWomensDay #iwd2021 #iwd."

Instagram
Nicky Hilton

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the incredible women who have paved the way for us to be where we are today," she wrote alongside a photo of her daughters, Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3. "Cheers to all the wonderful women fighting for an even greater future for the women of tomorrow. These are tough times but our future is bright!"

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Cindy Crawford

"Where would I be without strong women in my life?" the star wrote alongside a photo of herself with her fellow supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, ImanChristy Turlington Burns and Linda Evangelista. "Today we celebrate all the fearless women who paved the way for us—and our daughters.."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jada Pinkett Smith

"Happy #InternationalWomensDay!" the Girls Trip star wrote on Instagram. "What I hope for every woman is that she invests in her own healing to eventually arrive to a place that she believes she has all the love she needs for herself ... within herself. This eliminates feeling threatened in any way by anyone and eliminates accepting less than what she truly deserves in all her relationships. When we come upon this understanding it's easy and magical to love other people ... especially other women in a real way. We gotta do better by one another but it will only happen by doing better with how we treat ourselves. Only then can we hold each other's hand and serve the greatest good together. ONE WOMAN IS ... EVERY WOMAN."

Instagram
Ashley Graham

"Here's to the women who build us. Growing up in Nebraska, my mom was my super hero— and she still is," the supermodel wrote on Instagram. "Today is International Women's Day, and I celebrate her (and all moms) for her strength, confidence, and encouragement to build me into the woman I am today. Which is why I'm so happy to say that @quayaustralia and I are partnering to support @girlsinc : a nonprofit founded to equip girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers, and grow up healthy, educated, and independent! Check out my stories for more."

Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner

"We've been taught to accept injustice. We've seen women around the world stripped of their rights and livelihoods and girls suffer without access to education and health resources. And with our world turned upside down over the past year, it's even more important to imagine a future where every woman can seize her inherent power," the Game of Thrones alum wrote on Instagram. "Ready for change? So am I! Join me in supporting @womenforwomenuk ‘s #powertochangecampaign."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gal Gadot

"Women are changing the world!" the Wonder Woman star wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the documentary Women of Impact. "Meet the #WomenOfImpact. 6 incredible women making an impact in their communities, changing the world around them, taking action and inspiring others. These are the women of 2021—fierce, determined, striving for better and working for change. Let's celebrate them. Let's support them. Let's be them. #InternationalWomensDay @natgeotv @natgeodocs." 

Instagram
Harper Beckham

Victoria Beckham posted a video of her and David Beckham's 9-year-old daughter sharing a few words. "Happy International Women's Day," Harper Beckham said. "Today's the day where we celebrate girls all around the world."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Maria Shriver

"Happy International Women's Day!" the author and journalist tweeted. "I hope we all take a moment to thank the women who have helped us on our journeys and remember to lend a hand to others making their way forward. Women helping women is how we are going to move forward each and every day #InternationalWomensDay."

She then added, "And there is much work to do to help women succeed at work and at home. Family leave and childcare are a good place to start. #InternationalWomensDay."

USTA/Mike Lawrence
Billie Jean King

"To the women who lead. To the women who change the game. To the women who use their platforms for good. To the women who are raising future women leaders with confidence, equality & guts. And to all who fight for a better world for girls & women," the tennis star tweeted. "Happy #InternationalWomensDay!"

