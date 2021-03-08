Watch Prince Harry's Response to Whether Prince William Wants to Leave the Royal "System"

Prince Harry isn't sure if Prince William would follow in his footsteps by stepping away from the royal family.
On Sunday, March 7, millions of people around the world watched the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle sit down for a rare interview with Oprah Winfrey. While many viewers are still talking about the bombshells made in the two-hour special, more clips are surfacing that shed light on Prince Harry and Prince William's current relationship.
In a new clip shared on CBS This Morning, Oprah asked if any family members have apologized to Prince Harry and Meghan. The answer may surprise you.
"The feeling is that this was our decision," Prince Harry explained. "Therefore, the consequences are on us. And despite three years of asking for help and seeing or visualizing how this might end, it's been really hard. I'm part of the system with them. I always have been. I'm very aware of this that my brother can't leave that system, but I have."
When Oprah asked if Prince William does in fact want to leave the system, Prince Harry said he simply didn't know.
"I can't speak for him," he replied. "But with that relationship and that control and the fear by the UK tabloids, it's a really, it's a toxic environment. But I will always be there for him. I will always be there for my family. And as I said, I've tried to help them to see what has happened."
According to Meghan, there has always been more interest in the press when it came to her relationship with Prince Harry than there was for Prince William's relationship with his wife Kate Middleton. If you ask the Duchess of Sussex, she has a few theories as to why.
"I think the volume of what was coming in and the interest was greater because of social media and because of the fact that I was not just British," she explained. "Kate was called Waity Katie, waiting to marry William. And while I imagine that was really hard and I do, I can't picture what that felt like. This is not the same. And if a member of his family will comfortably say we've all had to deal with things that are rude, rude and racist are not the same."
Prince Harry added that if there was an acknowledgement by family members that race played a role in how the system treated his family, things could be different.
"It would make a huge difference," he shared. "Like I said, there's a lot of people that have seen it for what it was. A lot of people. Like it's talked about across the world."
During Sunday's interview, Prince Harry reiterated that he still has love for his brother. At this time, however, the pair remains on different paths in different parts of the world.
"As I've said before, I love William to bits. He's my brother," Archie Harrison's dad explained from California. "The relationship is space, at the moment and, you know, time heals all things, hopefully."