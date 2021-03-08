Here's the Shocking Advice Meghan Markle Was Given as a New Royal: "Be 50 Percent Less"

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: Shocking Moments

The jaw-droppers from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keep coming.

Following their explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which debuted Sunday, March 7, the former talk show host has shared more footage between her and the world-famous couple that did not make it into the final cut. Despite the new bombshells dropped, there is a moment from years earlier that has stuck with Oprah to this day.

As the media mogul recalled during a CBS This Morning interview on March 8, she first approached Meghan in 2018 after Meghan joined the royal family, seemingly for an interview, and the new Duchess of Sussex revealed the eyebrow-raising feedback she had been given.

"She said she had been told, been given advice...that it would be best if she could be '50 percent less' than she was. That was the quote," Oprah told anchor Gayle King. "I remember hearing that in 2018 and said specifically to her, 'I don't know how you're going to survive being half of yourself.'"