Here's the Shocking Advice Meghan Markle Was Given as a New Royal: "Be 50 Percent Less"

Oprah Winfrey revealed some eyebrow-raising feedback Meghan Markle was given after joining the royal family in 2018. Read on for what the media mogul recalled from a chat with the Duchess of Sussex.

Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: Shocking Moments

The jaw-droppers from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keep coming. 

Following their explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which debuted Sunday, March 7, the former talk show host has shared more footage between her and the world-famous couple that did not make it into the final cut. Despite the new bombshells dropped, there is a moment from years earlier that has stuck with Oprah to this day.

As the media mogul recalled during a CBS This Morning interview on March 8, she first approached Meghan in 2018 after Meghan joined the royal family, seemingly for an interview, and the new Duchess of Sussex revealed the eyebrow-raising feedback she had been given. 

"She said she had been told, been given advice...that it would be best if she could be '50 percent less' than she was. That was the quote," Oprah told anchor Gayle King. "I remember hearing that in 2018 and said specifically to her, 'I don't know how you're going to survive being half of yourself.'"

How Meghan Markle Forever Changed the Royal Family

During the interview, however, Harry sang his wife's praises, crediting her "effortless" assimilation into the royal family and in her new role as a senior member.  "Here you have one of the greatest assets to the Commonwealth," the prince said, "that the family could have ever wished for."

As for the blame aimed at Meghan for the couple's exit from the royal family, including claims that it was the result of a calculated plan created by her? The pair cleared that up, too. "Can you imagine how little sense that makes?" she told Oprah during the interview. "I left my career, my life—I left everything because I love him, right? And our plan was to do this forever. Our plan, for me—I mean, I wrote letters to his family when I got there saying, 'I'm dedicated to this. I'm here for you. Use me as you'd like.'"

