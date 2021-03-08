Meghan & HarryCritics Choice AwardsKaty PerryBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Oprah Winfrey Confirms These Two Royals Did Not Make Comments About Archie's Skin Color

Following the revelation that conversations with Prince Harry were allegedly had over his future son's skin color, interviewer Oprah Winfrey clarified who was not included in those talks.

By Samantha Schnurr Mar 08, 2021 2:21 PMTags
Oprah WinfreyRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan MarkleArchie Harrison
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: Shocking Moments

It was a moment in their interview that visibly stunned Oprah Winfrey

Mere hours after the debut of the media mogul's highly anticipated televised sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the world is still digesting the various bombshells the couple shared.

While the soon-to-be parents of two shared the sex of their baby on the way, their conversation was also rife with jaw-dropping revelations, including Meghan's struggle with suicidal thoughts while a working royal, the lack of support she received and alleged behind-the-scenes conversations about their firstborn Archie Harrison's skin color. While mystery remains over who was part of those talks with Prince Charles and Princess Diana's second son, Oprah clarified on Monday, March 8 that they did not include Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.  

"He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew and if I had an opportunity to share it that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were a part of those conversations," she told CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King. "He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you can see, I tried to get that answer on camera and off."

photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's History-Making Moments

As the pregnant star revealed to Oprah in front of the cameras, "several conversations" were had with Harry over "how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" and "what that would mean or look like." Meghan did not disclose who had those conversations with her husband, but did say it would be "very damaging to them" if she did. When pressed during their joint portion of the interview, Harry did not share any specifics about the conversations, though noted that it was "awkward" and he was a "bit shocked."

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

2

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

3

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

For more of the royal revelations from the couple's interview, read E!'s detailed recap here

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

2

Bethenny Frankel Apologizes After Watching Meghan and Harry Interview

3

Princess Diana's Former Aide Discusses Meghan and Harry's Royal Rift

4

Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Wedding

5

Oprah Confirms These Royals Did Not Comment on Archie's Skin Color