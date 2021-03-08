Celebrity Reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview: Shocking Moments

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's candid sit-down with Oprah Winfrey affected a lot of people, including plenty of notable names.

After the emotional CBS tell-all that aired on Sunday, March 7, a number of celebrities took to social media to share their thoughts amid the couple's continued drama with the royal family.

One of those celebs was tennis legend Serena Williams, who posted a lengthy message praising "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend," for showing what it means to be "truly noble."

The athlete continued, "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us. We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism. The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimization are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal."

Also weighing in was Bethenny Frankel, who watched the interview and then apologized for criticizing Meghan earlier that day on social media.