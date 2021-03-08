Prince Harry On What Would've Been Princess Diana's Reaction to His and Meghan's Exit

Prince Harry is reflecting on how Princess Diana might have reacted to his royal exit.
During Oprah Winfrey's in-depth CBS interview with Harry and Meghan Markle on Sunday, March 7, the longtime TV personality asked him how his late mother would feel about the continued drama between the couple and the royal family.
"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad," Harry replied. "But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."
He also provided insight into how things stand for him and other family members, including his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," he shared. "My grandmother and I have a really good relationship. And an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She's my colonel in chief, right? She always will be."
Although Harry revealed that his dad, Prince Charles, had previously stopped taking his calls around the time of Harry and Meghan's royal exit, the father-son pair is now on better terms.
"There's a lot to work through there," Harry said about his relationship with his dad. "I feel really let down, because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and and Archie's his grandson. I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. But they only know what they know, and that's the thing."
As for things with his brother Prince William, Harry said he loves William to "bits" and that they've "been through hell together," although they're currently on "different paths."
