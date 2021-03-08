Meghan Markle Reveals Kate Middleton Made Her Cry Before Prince Harry Wedding

Watch : Necessary Realness: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Tell-All

Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about a painful moment with Kate Middleton.

During Oprah's highly anticipated CBS sit-down with Meghan and Prince Harry on Sunday, March 7, the Suits alum spoke about her relationship with Kate and claimed the Duchess of Cambridge made her cry days before she wed Harry in May 2018.

"A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining—yes, the issue was correct—about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," the Duchess of Sussex said. "And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn't make sense to not be just doing whatever—what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and what-not."

Meghan said she doesn't want to "be disparaging to anyone" and acknowledged that the week leading up to the wedding had been "really hard." She also explained that Kate sent an apology gift, although Meghan didn't receive it until months later.