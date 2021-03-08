Meghan & HarryCritics Choice AwardsKaty PerryBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Minari's Alan Kim Breaks Down in Tears at the Critics Choice Awards and It Will Melt Your Heart

Minari star Alan Kim, 8, got emotional as he accepted his Critics Choice Awards. Scroll to watch his sweet acceptance speech below.

Well, this was the most heartwarming moment of the night! 

On Sunday, March 7, Alan Kim, the eight-year-old actor who starred in the celebrated drama Minari, took home his very first Critics Choice Award in the Best Young Actor category. Wearing a tuxedo, the star, who appeared virtually at the ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs, got sweetly emotional over his first big win.

"Thank you, thank you. First of all, I want to thank all the critics who voted, and my family," Alan said.

As he began listing his family members, he sniffled, before dissolving into tears and apologizing. "Oh my goodness," he said, "I'm sorry."

Alan even pinched himself to stop the tears from flowing. He continued, "I hope I get to be in other movies." 

It's pretty much the cutest thing that has ever happened. 

Minari tells the story of a South Korean couple who moves from California to Arkansas to start a new life in rural America. Alan plays the couple's young son David, who struggles with a heart condition. 

While Alan clearly enjoyed his time at the Critics Choice Awards, he previously told Interview Magazine that a different event for Minari was a real treat. 

"I found Sundance really, really fun," he told the outlet of last year's film festival. "And also lots of pictures really didn't bother me, because if I had free time, I would play in the snow. I just like playing with snow because you can build a snowman, make a small igloo, and do a snowball fight."

As for how he got into the movie in the first place? It was simple, he said. "I found Minari by my mom," the actor, who will next appear in Latchkey Kids with Elsie Fisher, shared. "She asked me if I wanted to be in a movie? So I said yes."

And now, there will likely be a lot more movies for Alan to say "yes" to.

Check out his acceptance speech above.

