Kim Kardashian Makes Everyone Green With Envy in Her Daring Givenchy Dress

Kim Kardashian may not be heading to Paris for Fashion Week this year, but the mogul made sure to wear something sensational to commemorate the industry event regardless.
On March 7, the KKW Beauty founder took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself, taken by Greg Swales, rocking a gorgeous green gown from Givenchy. The body-skimming number was accompanied by silver rings, a matching olive green purse embellished with crystals and a metallic choker. Kim, who wore off-white heels with the look, kept it simple with her hair by leaving it down with subtle waves.
Givenchy's creative director Matthew Williams, who the mom of four tagged in the post, previously gave insight into the brand's new collection.
"In many ways, this collection is about a constant tension between two worlds," he shared in a statement to Forbes. "It's about finding personal meaning in difficult circumstances; it's about sincerity in what we do rather than strategy."
He continued, "We wanted to bring a sense of lived reality alongside precision, elegance and extravagance in the clothing and looks. Ultimately, fashion for us is a way of being, feeling and connecting rather than a game to be played. It's almost like monumentalizing the everyday, filling it with emotion—like music you can wear."
Kim wasn't the only one of her family members who donned Givenchy in honor of the runway show. Model Kendall Jenner showed off the fashion label's shiny black jacket, crop top and matching pants on Instagram, writing in the caption of her post, "at home in new #givenchyfw21 @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial."
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share a very different look from the collection. The lip kit connoisseur posed in a pink mini dress with the Givenchy logo and thigh-high boots in the same color. She finished the lewk with a matching pink bag.
While the outfits may be different, it's clear all the sisters know how to rock a chic look.