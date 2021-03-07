The Challenge's Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Watch : "The Challenge" Cuts Ties With Dee Nguyen for "Offensive Comments"

The Challenge stars Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols just revealed the sex of their baby with the help of some balloons.

In a new video posted on their respective Instagram accounts on March 6, Jenna and Zach popped a massive black balloon, which revealed dozens of smaller blue balloons inside it. Yes, it's official: These two are expecting a baby boy.

The couple's friends from The Challenge franchise gushed over the good news in the comments section. Weston Bergmann wrote, "Zach's reaction is just straight up adorbes," while Brad Fiorenza added, "Congratulations fam!! Can't wait to see this little man!!" Kyle Christie joked, "Congratulations he's already better at the @challengemtv than @westonbergmann."

The couple, who first connected on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II in 2015, got engaged in December 2019. Though they were supposed to have their wedding last year, they postponed the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, that didn't stop the duo from making some big moves: In February, the couple shared that they were welcoming their first child together.

Jenna wrote on Instagram at the time, "Happy Valentine's Day! Zach & I are expecting our first baby. After our wedding was postponed, we decided to start the next chapter of our lives. It really wasn't a hard decision for us, we were both super excited and ready."