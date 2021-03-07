Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughter Natalia Look Just Like Twins in New Photo

Vanessa Bryant has a mini-me on her hands!
The 38-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday, March 6 to rave over her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant. Vanessa also noted that her proud mom moment would've also made her late husband, Kobe Bryant, beam with joy.
"My baby (with makeup)," she began her captioned and added a smiling face emoji and two red heart emojis with the hashtag "grown."
"Daddy would be so happy that you're pursuing your modeling career now that you're 18," Vanessa continued. "You're beautiful inside and out. Beautiful with makeup and without makeup. We love you."
It's safe to say Natalia made Vanessa's followers do a double-take because she looked just like her mother—in fact, they could be twins. The 18-year-old model rocked Vanessa's signature glam, as she swiped on a nude gloss, drew on a cat-eye and dusted her cheeks with rose-colored blush and a golden highlight.
Natalia completed her look with gold hoops, a gold necklace and a slicked-back ponytail.
"Sooooo stunning," Gigi Hadid commented with several heart-eyes emojis, "proud!" Lisa Leslie responded with red heart emojis and added, "OMG! He would be so proud. Just beautiful."
Just last month, Natalia signed with IMG Models Worldwide. The prestigious agency, which reps Gigi, Ashley Graham, Millie Bobby Brown and more, announced the news on Feb. 8. with a quote from the rising star.
"I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model," Natalia said in a statement. "There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively."
At the time, Vanessa gushed over her daughter on Instagram Stories. "i am so proud of you," she shared, "i love you."
