Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Calls Out Co-Stars for Not "Liking" Her Pregnancy Post

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares Exclusive Details About First Pregnancy!

With "friends" like these...

It's not just you: Christine Quinn doesn't like it when people ignore her major life event posts either. So when her Selling Sunset co-stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, and Mary Fitzgerald did not "like" her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, she called them out.

On Friday, March 5, the 31-year-old reality star and self-proclaimed TV "villain" posted a TikTok video of a screen recording that showed Chrishell, Heather and Mary's usernames being searched among the list of users who liked her pregnancy reveal. None of their usernames turned up in the searches.

The video incorporated Chris Brown's 2014 single "Loyal," specifically the part containing the lyrics, "Oh these hoes ain't loyal / Whoa these hoes ain't loyal / Yeah, yeah, let me see / Just got rich / Took a broke n---a's bitch / I can make a broke bitch rich / But I don't f--k with broke bitches."

Christine captioned her TikTok post, "#fyp #lifestyle #trending #explore #viral #comedy #foryou #sellingsunset #friendshiptest."

As of Saturday, March 6, Christine follows Heather, but she does not follows her back. And Christine and Chrishell don't follow one another at all.