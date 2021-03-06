How Gwyneth Paltrow Gained 14 Pounds and Then Lost Weight During Quarantine

Gwyneth Paltrow almost gained the "Quarantine 15."
During her In Goop Health - The At-Home Summit virtual event on Saturday, March 6, the Oscar-winning actress and founder of the Goop lifestyle and wellness brand took part in a Q&A and revealed that she gained weight over the course of "nine months during quarantine" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which began one year ago.
"I was absolutely no holds barred," Paltrow said. "I gained 14 pounds and my gut was a mess. But I just didn't want to do anything about it, really. I felt like my wine and my pasta and biscuits and crackers and cheese were getting me through."
Paltrow, 48, turned to Dr. Will Cole, a Pennsylvania-based functional medicine practitioner, for help after feeling "pretty terrible" and after a blood test showed she had increased inflammation in her body. In February, she appeared on his The Art of Being Well podcast and revealed she had gained weight during quarantine.
The Shallow Hal actress said that she ultimately lost 11 pounds with the help of a bone broth diet and a plan developed by Cole. Paltrow had provided a foreword to his book Intuitive Fasting, a program that she described on Instagram as a "clear, but flexible, four-week plan combines intuitive eating with intermittent fasting and Ketotarian foods."
"I remember when I started this intuitive fasting program Jan. 3. I thought, all I could think about was, 'When can I have a cocktail again?'" Paltrow said at the summit on Saturday. "You know me, I don't cheat, I don't break, I'm so disciplined and I was like, I can't do this. Then I started to feel so good after about 60 days in."
The star continued, "And now I'm starting to feel so good that I'm like, yeah, like, I would drink if I could, maybe, but not seven days a week anymore. I don't want to go back to that."
Paltrow occasionally shares on Instagram images of healthy dishes she has prepared for herself and her husband, Brad Falchuck, such as a grilled chicken and roasted vegetable salad and a colorful chopped salad, the latter of which earned kudos from Charlize Theron and rapper 2 Chainz.
"Mannn I want one of them good ass salads," he commented, to which Paltrow joked, "I will FedEx you one."
And despite her weight gain, Paltrow felt confident enough to post a nude photo of herself on her birthday, writing, "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop's insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off. [blue heart emoji] #goopgenes."
Paltrow also battled more than just unwanted weight gain during quarantine—she and her husband both contracted the coronavirus. In February, the actress revealed on her Goop website that she "had COVID-19 early on" in the pandemic. She told People in an interview posted on Friday, March 5, that he "actually only got his taste and smell back in January, so nine months after he lost it."
"There's been a bit of fatigue and brain fog and stuff like that," she said. "There are so many people who are going through it. We're getting better all the time."