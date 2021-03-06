Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Oops! Amanda Seyfried's Tonight Show Interview Gets Interrupted and It's So Relatable

Amanda Seyfried's interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show gets interrupted thanks to an issue with a faulty household appliance.

A broken dryer waits for no one—not even late night talk show hosts!

On March 5, Amanda Seyfried appeared on The Tonight Show, where she was set to chat with host Jimmy Fallon about her Golden Globe nominated role in Netflix's Mank. However, before the two could get into the interview, an "intense knock" at the Mean Girls star's door interrupts. Two people enter Amanda's house, wearing masks. 

"I'm in a temporary home," Amanda explained in the interview. "Our dryer is broken."

She also apologized for the "aggressive knock," telling Jimmy, "I thought that there was going to be a S.W.A.T. team!" 

Fortunately, the rest of the interview went on without a hitch. In fact, Amanda was even able to share the story of her very first cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly—which, eh, was really more of Clay Aiken's cover shoot. Amanda just so happened to be one of the screaming fans reflected in Clay's sunglasses on the September 2003 cover. 

"It was a big deal in our family! And I've never been on it again," she said, joking, "Not that I'm sad about it."

Luckily, it wasn't Amanda's career highlight. The actress spoke about her role in Mank, a film about the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (portrayed by Gary Oldman in the film) as he wrote the first draft of Citizen Kane. The performance earned the Veronica Mars alum her first ever Golden Globes nod.

In the movie, Amanda portrays real-life actress Marion Davies, who was the girlfriend of media tycoon William Randolph Hearst, who Citizen Kane is inspired by. 

 

Check out the (interrupted) interview above. 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

