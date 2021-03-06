Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Nicolas Cage Secretly Marries Riko Shibata: See Other Stars Who Had Surprise Weddings

Nicolas Cage surprised fans when it was confirmed he and Riko Shibata wed in Las Vegas on Feb. 16, 2021. See other celebs who had secret or surprise weddings.

By Corinne Heller Mar 06, 2021 4:32 PMTags
WeddingsNicolas Cage
Watch: "Tiger King": Nicolas Cage to Play Joe Exotic in Limited Series

Nicolas Cage is a man of action even when it comes to talking that walk down the aisle. 

The 57-year-old National Treasure star surprised fans on Friday, March 5, when he confirmed reports he had married girlfriend Riko Shibata, 26, in Las Vegas on Feb. 16. He told E! News in a statement, "It's true, and we are very happy."

The groom wore a Tom Ford tux and the bride wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono. Cage and Shibata exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows that contained poetry from Walt Whitman and some Haiku, the actor's rep said.

Cage and Shibata were first spotted out in public together in February 2020. They were seen in New Orleans, visiting a famous cemetery containing a nine-foot pyramid. Cage proposed to Shibata on FaceTime in August 2020, when he was in Nevada and she was in Japan, months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. He later FedExed her a custom black gold, black diamond engagement ring.

See others stars who had secret or surprise weddings:

Courtesy of Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata

The action star wed his girlfriend in Las Vegas in February 2021 but only confirmed the news in March 2021. He wore a Tom Ford tux and she wore a handmade Japanese bridal kimono. Cage and Shinto exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows.

Cage and Shibata were first spotted out together in February 2020. He proposed to her via FaceTime the following August 2020.

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers singer and Game of Thrones actress secretly tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas shortly after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They had a second, larger wedding with more friends and family in France months later.

Instagram
Bradley Whitford & Amy Landecker

The Transparent co-stars eloped in July 2018—and the bride had a last-minute fashion emergency. After seeing that the actress wore a periwinkle dress on her big day, a commenter wrote she had "loved the white one, too."

"I destroyed it with makeup right before the wedding," she wrote in the comments section. "Thank God I packed this!"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel and former Project Runway host secretly obtained a marriage license and wed the German rocker in early 2019. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock; Twitter
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

"The House That Built Me" singer revealed on Feb. 16 that she and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot. E! News confirmed that they got married on Jan. 26, 2019 in Davidson County, Tenn. "In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" she wrote on Instagram. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for.... me."

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

After a 10-year relationship, the pop star and Australian actor exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Tennessee over Christmas 2018. 26-year-old Cyrus wore a satin Vivienne Westwood gown for the top-secret affair. 

Le Studio Photography
Christina El Moussa & Ant Anstead

The HGTV star and her boyfriend of just over a year wed at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. in Dec. 2018. 

Rob Kim/Getty Images
Joe Scarborough & Mika Brezezinski

The Morning Joe co-hosts tied the knot at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. on November 24, 2018. Vanity Fair reported that they got married alongside the Declaration of Independence and Constitution. 

Gisela Schober/Lester Cohen/WireImage
Daryl Hannah & Neil Young

Multiple outlets reported that the two wed in August 2018. Young confirmed the following October that Hannah is his wife.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss & Joshua Kushner

The supermodel and her main man hosted an intimate ceremony in upstate New York just three months after announcing their engagement in 2018. 

Photos courtesy of Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider, Gown: ELIE SAAB HAUTE COUTURE
Hilary Swank & Philip Schneider

The Oscar-winning actress and her new husband celebrated with friends and family at a secret wedding in Saint Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif. Swank called the ceremony "timeless" and "a dream come true."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images
Robin Wright & Clement Giraudet

The Golden Globe-winning actress married her longtime beau in Aug. 2018, according to Vogue Paris. The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent VIP relations manager reportedly tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at an unknown location. 

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Jordi Vidal/Redferns via Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Phil Elverum

The Golden Globe winner secretly married Mount Eerie frontman Phil Elverum in early July 2018 in the Adirondacks.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for blu
Cardi B & Offset

The Migos rapper publicly proposed to the "Bodak Yellow" performer in October 2017, but it was revealed nine months later that the pair had actually tied the knot in a no-frills ceremony in September of that year. 

Snapchat
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard

The Gone Girl actress and star of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" music video married the actor at a New York courthouse in Feb. 2018. The news came just weeks after it was reported she was no longer living with her then-boyfriend, music producer Jeff Magid.

Instagram
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer

The Trainwreck actress and comedienne married her beau, a chef, at a private home in Malibu in Feb. 2018 and just two days after she went public with their relationship.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah

In late 2017, the singer and actress announced she and her boyfriend eloped in Hawaii. 

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

The longtime couple tied the knot in a wedding ceremony held at their house in Topanga, California, near Los Angeles in 2017. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski

The actor said in mid-March 2017 the two had eloped the previous weekend. E! News had confirmed in September that the two were engaged. Two months later, Seyfried's rep said the actress was pregnant with their first child.

OWN
RuPaul & Georges LeBar

The TV personality said in March 2017 he and his longtime partner had wed in January.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic
Tyrese Gibson & Samantha Lee

The Fast & Furious star announced in Feb. 2017 he had tied the knot on Valentine's Day, posting a pic of him and his wife, who he did not name. He later confirmed a report that said she is Samantha Lee, a New Jersey social worker.

darthvadenz/Instagram
Penn Badgley & Domino Kirke

The Gossip Girl alum married the actress, Jemima Kirke's sister, in a courthouse in Brooklyn in Feb. 2017.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

After announcing their first pregnancy, everyone was buzzing about the potential for a real life Jackie and Kelso wedding. But the That 70s Show lovebirds kept their 2015 nuptials well under wraps.

Eric Charbonneau/WireImage
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Despite their now (relatively) public romance, the two actors were über private about their 2012 wedding. Thanks to a collab with Martha Stewart Weddings, we do know Lively wore a Marchesa dress and that it happened on a plantation in South Carolina. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Leighton Meester & Adam Brody

The actors said "I do" in a secret ceremony back in 2015. Later that year they welcomed their first child together, daughter Arlo.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

In 2013 these two had a hush-hush ceremony so secretive that even Olivia Pope would be impressed!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Beyonce & Jay Z

The pair have allegedly tied the knot in secret twice! Their initial top secret nuptials occurred in 2008, but it is rumored that they also secretly renewed their vows in 2014 while on a European vacation.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
Natalie Portman & Benjamin Millepied

After meeting on the set of Black Swan, the duo welcomed son Aleph, before exchanging vows in 2012.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen

Despite their very public romance, the supermodel and NFL star tied the knot in a super secret ceremony in 2009.

Poersch / AKM-GSI
Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego

These lovebirds knew they wanted to spend forever together after only a few months of dating! Three weeks after Perego proposed, the two got married in 2013. They also now are parents to two adorable twin boys.

