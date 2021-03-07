Meghan & HarryCritics' Choice AwardsKaty PerryBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Score up to 65% Off at Nordstrom Rack's Spring Loungewear Shop

From super cute pajama sets to knit sweaters and sweatsuits, Nordstrom Rack will help you up your wardrobe's cozy factor!

By Emily Spain Mar 07, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Nordstrom Loungewear Sale E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Are you in need of some cozy fits that will keep you warm and stylish? Well, today is your lucky day. Now through 3/14, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 65% off pieces in their Spring Loungewear Shop. And let's face it, you can never have too many matching sweatsuits!

From comfy bralettes to printed pajama sets and designer sweatshirts, Nordstrom Rack will help you up your wardrobe's cozy factor! For our favorite sale pieces, scroll below!

James Perse Crew Neck Knit Sweatshirt

Available in four versatile hues, this designer sweatshirt is a steal! Not only can you wear it around the house, but you can totally dress it up.

$135
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Jessica Simpson Seamless Ribbed Bralette - Pack of 2

For the days when underwire bras are not needed, just throw on a lace trimmed bralette. This pack features two lace-trimmed bralettes with adjustable straps to ensure ultimate comfort.

$39
$22
Nordstrom Rack

Sundry Drawstring Sweatpants

Whether you fancy the neon green color or a subtle pink, you can score these Sundry sweatpants in a color that best fits your personal style.

$98
$40
Nordstrom Rack

French Affair Snake Skin Print T-Shirt & Bike Shorts Pajama 2-Piece Set

This stylish pajama set is perfect for lazy weekend days or staying cool during warmer nights. Plus, this set is a steal!

$34
$15
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Early Riser Sweater

This oh so cozy sweater comes in three colors that are perfect for everyday wear!

$108
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Ooberswank Sleeveless Harem Jumpsuit

We're obsessed with this harem pant style jumpsuit! It's super stylish and looks so comfortable.

$78
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Wildfox Heartfelt Tie-Dye Pullover

Spread the love with this tie-dye pullover! We love Wildfox's uber cozy fabrics and fun designs.

$128
$30
Nordstrom Rack

For more fashion must-haves, check out 8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up With Your Skinny Jeans.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

