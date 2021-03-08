Stacey Abrams Reveals The Very On-Brand Thank You Gift She Wants After Election Victories

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

After Stacey Abrams worked hard to secure three election victories in recent months, her admirers have been racking their brains trying to think of the perfect thank you gift for the political activist.

Her leadership helped register new and mainly Black voters in Georgia, which turned the state blue in November and contributed to the election of President Joe Biden. Then, in the state's Senate runoff race in January, the Democratic candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff won, leading to Democratic control of the Senate.

On Jan. 5, vlogger Hank Green was among those to shower Abrams with praise. "What does Stacey Abrams want for her birthday? Let's get it for her," he tweeted, even though she doesn't turn 48 until Dec. 9. Responses included a guest spot on Star Trek, Buffy memorabilia, a luxury vacation and the crown she deserves.

It turns out, what Abrams really wants is a bit more in line with her goals as an organizer. When speaking to Marie Claire for its April 2021 cover story on Monday, March 8, she told fans what she actually wants in return.