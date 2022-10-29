2022 People's Choice Awards

Why Women Everywhere Trust Gabrielle Union's Hair Line to Make Their Locks Flawless

Who wouldn't want Flawless hair for $10? Bring It On, Gabrielle Union.

Why Women Everywhere Trust Gabrielle Union's Hair Line to Make Their Locks Flawless

Gabrielle Union has always had photo-ready hair, but she's not keeping her beauty secrets to herself. You can emulate her perfectly coiffed locks by using products from her hair care line Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

Every product in her collection avoids silicones, sulfates, and parabens in the ingredients list. The shampoo, conditioner, and styling products work for pretty much every hair type, catering to natural, color-treated, and relaxed hair. Oh, and the best part? Every item is $10 or less and conveniently available at Amazon.

Use any of the hair products below and you will look Flawless, just like L.A.'s Finest herself.

read
Sephora’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Flawless by Gabrielle Union 3 Minute Restoring Hair Conditioner

This product is for anyone who thinks she doesn't have the time to deep condition her hair. All you need is three minutes for this restoring hair conditioner to bring new life to your hair. This conditioner works in minutes to revive over-processed locks and protect from future damage.

$10
Amazon
$11
Sally Beauty
$10
Walmart

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Repairing Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment Masque

This mask deeply conditions and detangles hair in need of moisture. The Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque is specifically formulated to moisturize curly and coily hair. The girls on the go can rinse out the conditioner after three minutes. Anyone who has the time for a more luxurious treatment can combine the masque with a few drops of the Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment and sit under a dryer for 10 minutes to achieve the ultimate hydration boost.

$10
Amazon
$10
Walmart
$11
Sally Beauty

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Co-Wash Cleansing Hair Conditioner

Typically, women rely on shampoo to cleanse their hair and a conditioner to nourish it. The Hydrating Co-Wash Conditioner does both tasks. It removes product build-up and dirt while conditioning your strands at the same time.

$10
Amazon
$10
Walmart
$11
Sally Beauty

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Curl Refresher Hair Spray for Curly and Coily Hair

The Hydrating Curl Refresher Spray extends the time between shampoo days. It refreshes your curls and helps seal the ends.

$10
Amazon
$10
Walmart
$11
Sally Beauty

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Hydrating Detangling Hair Shampoo

Even the most perfect hair gets tangled sometimes. According to the brand, this shampoo makes detangling your hair a ouch-free task, restores elasticity, and it cleans your hair, of course.

 

$10
Amazon
$10
Walmart
$11
Sally Beauty

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Restoring Exotic Curly Hair Oil Treatment for Natural Curly and Coily Hair

Heat styling can be taxing on your hair. The Flawless Restoring Exotic Oil Treatment is just what you need to replenish hair after heat styling and protect it from future damage. Not only that, but the avocado oil in this formula is your secret weapon to reduce frizz.

$10
Amazon
$10
Walmart
$11
Sally Beauty

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Shine Enhancing Heat Protection Hair Spray

The Flawless Shine Enhancing Heat Protection Spray prevents damage from blow dryers, curling irons, and flat irons up to 428 degrees, according to the brand.

$10
Amazon
$11
Sally Beauty

—Originally published March, 8 2021 at 8 AM PT.

