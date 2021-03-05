March 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Jennifer Garner & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Spring is approaching, which means that the weather will (hopefully) be nice enough to enjoy some outdoor reading. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead. We are reading the March book club pics below from Katie Holmes, Jenna Bush Hager, Sarah Jessica Parker and other celebrities.
Here's a sneak peek some great books to read in March and links where you can buy them! And, of course, you can also nab a copy on Kindle Unlimited.
Infinite Country by Patricia Engel
"Infinite Country by Patricia Engel is an exceptionally powerful and illuminating story about a Colombian family torn apart by war and migration," Reese Witherspoon shares about her March book club selection via Instagram. She elaborates, "I was so drawn to these characters and their unique journeys' as they navigate their dreams."
What's Mine And Yours by Naima Coster
Jenna Bush Hager teases, "We have a vibrant title for our readers this month." The Today host says What's Mine And Yours tells a story of two mothers who "find themselves on opposite sides of a debate about bussing Black kids to a white high school as their kids become friends. The mothers unknowingly tie their families together for generations" in a story "that spans decades" and moves around the globe from North Carolina to Atlanta to Paris. Bush Hager also promises a "really astonishing twist."
Daring Greatly by Brene Brown
"During these odd times I'm finding that I covet books that offer more than an escape," Halle Berry shares via Instagram. Berry was "hooked" on Daring Greatly by Brené Brown when she read a passage in the first chapter that encouraged readers to "show up and be seen."
How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue
Sarah Jessica Parker shared three book recommendations on Instagram. How Beautiful We Were by Imbolo Mbue will be released on March 9, 2021. The book is about an African village faces disruption from an American oil company.
Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Sarah Jessica Parker's second pick is Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs.
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones
How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House by Cherie Jones is Sarah Jessica Parker's third book suggestion. The story is a cautionary tale about a life-changing encounter between people from different social classes in a Barbados resort town.
10 Hidden Heroes by Mark K. Shriver
Jennifer Garner and her dog Birdie had fun reading and acting out the story from 10 Hidden Heroes by Mark K. Shriver on Instagram. The mother of three says the book "celebrates the many different ways people in communities help each other." And, apparently, it's a crowd-pleaser for pets as well as children.
Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason
Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle site Goop chose Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason for its March 2021 book club read because it's "a modern love story that's funny and dark, sharp and tender, hopeful and hard to put down."
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
Katie Holmes proves that you can never go wrong with a classic. In a recent Instagram, she shares that she is currently reading Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf. The novel details one day in the life of a high-society woman named Mrs. Clarissa Dalloway.
New Hampshire by Robert Frost
In that same Instagram, Katie Holmes reveals that she's also been reading New Hampshire, which is a collection of Pulitzer-winning poetry by Robert Frost.
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Good Morning America selected Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro for its March 2021 book club read, per Instagram. This uplifting story is told from the point of a view of a robot girl named Klara who was created "to prevent teenagers from becoming lonely."
Still looking for more great reads? Check out these books by boss ladies we love, including Oprah Winfrey, Hilarie Burton Morgan, Mariah Carey, and more!