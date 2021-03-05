Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Everything You Need from the Uoma Beauty x Coming 2 America Black Magic Collection

The Afropolitan makeup brand just released a collection inspired by the latest film, and we want everything!

By Emily Spain Mar 05, 2021 7:36 PMTags
Garcelle Beauvais, Coming 2 America Photo Courtesy of Amazon Studios

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Coming 2 America is now available to stream on Prime Video! And thanks to Uoma Beauty, you can get makeup products inspired by the iconic movies. The disruptive Afropolitan makeup brand showcases authentic African beauty, just like the film, while empowering women of every color to feel confident in their skin. And their limited-edition Coming 2 America Black Magic collection will make you feel like royalty!

Drawing inspiration from royalty from all over Africa, the edit features beautifully pigmented eyeshadow and highlighter palettes, shimmery lipstick shades, and a creamy eyeliner inspired by the traditional ancient African eyeliner formula.

So while you are watching Coming 2 America this weekend, make sure to treat yourself to Uoma Beauty's new collection because you are a queen!

Express Yourself With the New Coach x Sephora Collection

Uoma Beauty Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Royal Heir-itage Color Palette

Give your eyes a regal touch with this bold and versatile eye palette! With vibrant metallics and everyday shades, the ultrathin yet full-colored shades are long-lasting and water-resistant.

$44
Nordstrom

Uoma Beauty Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Metallic Lipstick

Infused with Brazil nut oil to moisturize and nourish skin with essential minerals and vitamins, these lipsticks will keep your lips looking hydrated and plump. 

$22
Norstrom

Trending Stories

1

John Stamos Shares Unseen Full House Photo With Elizabeth Olsen

2

Rachel Lindsay Shares Why She’s Accepting Chris Harrison’s Apology

3

Jennifer Aniston Finally Reveals Significance of Her "11 11" Tattoo

Uoma Beauty Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Zamundan Glow Up Color Palette

Glow up with these pearl-infused highlighters that deliver a 3D strobing, light-sculpting glow fit for a queen!

 

$30
Nordstrom

Uoma Beauty Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Kajal Eyeliner

Inspired by the traditional ancient African eyeliner formula, this eyeliner will help you get major definition for a sultry eye look.

$18
Nordstrom

Uoma Beauty Black Magic 'Coming 2 America' Queen to Be Color Palette

Elevate your everyday makeup look with these beautiful, pigmented eye shadows! Plus, the formula will give you a long-lasting, water-resistant finish.

$29
Nordstrom

