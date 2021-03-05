Kim Kardashian Reflects on How the Media Body Shamed and Bullied Her While Pregnant With North

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Hairdresser Trolls Her For Falling Asleep

Kim Kardashian is sharing her brutally honest thoughts on "Framing Britney Spears."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday, Mar. 5 after viewing the headline-making Hulu documentary on Britney Spears' tumultuous career and media scrutiny to sympathize with the iconic pop star and her mistreatment at the hands of the entertainment industry.

"So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her," Kim wrote in her IG stories today. "The way the media played a huge role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment."

The E! star couldn't help but relate to the harsh media scrutiny and mean-spirited tabloid coverage Spears has received through the years.