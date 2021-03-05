Toni Garrn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Magic Mike Alum Alex Pettyfer

Toni Garrn is going to be a mom.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday, March 5 to announce she's expecting her first child with her 30-year-old husband actor Alex Pettyfer. Toni shared the news by posting a video from her Vogue Germany shoot.

"I've been keeping this secret for.. pretty much 6 months exactly," she captioned the footage, which showed her cradling her baby bump. "FINALLY I can share my biggest news with you all Let the journey beginn @voguegermany."

In the clip, Toni revealed her first reaction to finding out she's pregnant. "I think the first word that came to me was 'finally,'" she recalled. "I was very, very very excited."

She also discussed what her journey has been like so far. "The best thing about being pregnant is definitely waking up every morning and knowing I'm pregnant," Toni added. "It's the most beautiful, happy feeling. I touch my belly right away and I'm just super excited to have my little one inside me."