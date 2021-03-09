Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

All the Times Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd Were #CoupleGoals

A posh power couple. 

Reality TV fans met Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills first premiered back in 2010, but at that point, the British couple had already been married for nearly 30 years. 

Today, Lisa and Ken are going on 40 years together. In the time since they said "I do" just a few short months after meeting in London, they've welcomed two children, Pandora and Max, gone into business together and achieved great success as restauranteurs, founded their own non-profit organization and so much more. Most importantly, Lisa and Ken are fiercely loyal and have always been there for each other, whether it's through petty Vanderpump Rules drama or heartbreaking tragedy and loss. 

They know how to have fun, too! The pair's banter is hilarious, and so are Lisa's constant jokes about their sex life.

Suffice to say, we love their love.

photos
Vanderpump Rules Pregnancies

So in honor of the upcoming premiere of Lisa's new E! show Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, we're looking back at this legendary couple's decades-long relationship. 

Keep scrolling to see all of Lisa and Ken's cutest moments!

Instagram
Just Married

Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd got engaged just six weeks after they met in London in 1981. Three months later, they said, "I do."

Instagram
Family of Four

The couple shares two children, Pandora and Max. Both siblings have made numerous appearances on Vanderpump Rules!

Instagram
The Journey to Success

Lisa and Ken became seasoned restauranteurs long before they moved to the U.S., operating in London and overseeing establishments such as the Shadow Lounge and Bar SoHo.

Instagram
Lots of Furry Friends

The pair is known for their love of animals, and over the years, they've parented multiple dogs, swans, horses and more.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Fighting for Change Together

Lisa and Ken's passion for animals inspired them to found their own non-profit, Vanderpump Dogs, in 2016. Here, they attend the foundation's second-ever gala, held to recognize the work the group does to create a better world for dogs.

Instagram
Lovebirds

It doesn't get much cuter than this!

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images
Night Out

Lisa and Ken may be dog people, but even they couldn't resist attending the Los Angeles opening night performance of Cats.

Instagram
Partners in Crime

"I wear the pants... sometimes," Lisa captioned this fun throwback.

Amy Graves/Getty Images
RHOBH Fun

Oh, those RHOBH days! Here, Lisa and Ken attend Dorit Kemsley's preview event for Beverly Beach.

Instagram
Vacation Selfie

The happy couple smiled for the camera while on vacation in 2019.

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for DailyMail.com
Summer Sweethearts

The couple poses for a pic at one of the first events held at TomTom: the DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Summer Party.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Man (and Woman's) Best Friend

Giggy was one of the couple's most beloved pups, but he unfortunately passed away in Dec. 2020. "He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful," Lisa wrote on Instagram at the time. "Giggy's legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves."

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Just a queen and her king.

Thaddaeus McAdams/GC Images
Fashion Forward

The stylish couple hit up Milan Fashion Week in Sept. 2020.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Twinning

Giggy and Puffy get their close-up.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
An Important Tradition

Another year, another Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala.

David Becker/Getty Images
Opening Night

The happy couple celebrates the grand opening of their latest venture, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesar's Palace.

