Go Inside Pamela Anderson's $15 Million Malibu Home

Baywatch alum Pamela Anderson is leaving the California beach—and the United States in general.
The 53-year-old actress is selling her luxury beachfront home in Malibu for $14.9 million to live full-time in her native Canada with her new husband Dan Hayhurst, E! News has confirmed.
Anderson's 5,500 square-foot Malibu house contains two stories, four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is located in a gated community. While the property comes with its own pool and spa, neighborhood residents can also access a private entrance to the beach.
The home contains an open concept living room and kitchen with slab stone counters and custom cabinetry. One of the bathrooms contains a Picasso-style bathtub. The second story has a private balcony and wood deck. There is also a guesthouse on the property, which spans more than 6,000 square feet.
The listing agent, Tomer Fridman of The Fridman group, said in a statement to E! News, "The homeowner was instrumental in executing the vision of a sustainable lifestyle with a thoughtfully sourced nod inspired by iconic mid-century architecture yet keeping the contemporary beach lifestyle within the legendary Malibu Colony enclave."
The star bought the land in 2000 for $1.8 million and commissioned the construction of the home, which she has tried to sell a couple of times over the years, property records show.
Anderson was born in the Canadian province of British Columbia. She left the country when she was in her 20s to work with Playboy in the United States. In January, she and Hayhurst, who worked as the actress' bodyguard, wed in an intimate ceremony on the grounds of her waterfront six-acre ranch in Ladysmith, Vancouver Island, BC, near where she grew up.
In recent years, Anderson has offered her Malibu home for lease for up to $50,000 a month, property records show. She has used the rent money to renovate her Canadian home.
"That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project," Anderson told the Canadian newspaper The Nanaimo News Bulletin in 2020. "I believe it's best to put my money in property."
The actress' parents also married at the Vancouver Island ranch and her late paternal grandmother, Marjorie, used to own the property, where she ran a small general store out of one of the buildings on site, The New York Times reported. Anderson bought the land from her decades ago so that her grandmother could have the market value in cash to distribute to her children and so that the land could stay in the family, the newspaper said. The New York Times also reported that the actress renovated the property and moved there in July 2019 after spending a couple of years in the South of France.
"When she passed, I just let it go for 20 years while I worked and traveled," Anderson told The Wall Street Journal. "I have spent the last year here renovating, landscaping, creating gardens so that we can live sustainably. Greenhouse, potter's wheel, canning pickles and beets. I'm creating my life here now again where it all started."
She added, "I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I'm a lucky girl."
