Drake Dishes on Going to Parent-Teacher Meetings for His Son on New Song "Lemon Pepper Freestyle"

Drake is back in the studio and has a lot to say about his parenting duties.
The "In My Feelings" rapper released his Scary Hours 2 EP on March 5, which includes song three new songs. Among the new tracks is a collab with Rick Ross called "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," in which Drake discusses his life with 3-year-old son, Adonis Graham.
"Yeah, dropped him off at school, big day for my lil' man / Recess hits, daddy prolly made another M / School bell rings and I'm out there to get him again," the Grammy winner rapped. "Yeah, teacher-parent meetings, wives get googly-eyed / Regardless of what they husbands do to provide / Askin' if I know Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj."
The rapper also commented on sticking out like a sour thumb when he arrives at his son's French immersion school—where French is taught as a second language. As fans may know, Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux is French and Drake hails from Canada.
"Of course, pull up to the front in the fleet of Suburbans / Flooded French Immersion with the Secret Service," he boasts. "S—t is so obvious, it defeats the purpose."
Daddy Drake first introduced Adonis to the world in March 2020 alongside a caption which began with the touching truth: "What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light."
The toddler makes infrequent, but touching appearance on his dad's Instagram—such as his first day of school or even adorable father-son moments like the November 2020 snapshot with Adonis eating a snack while Drake was sound asleep.