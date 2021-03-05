Gigi Hadid Debuts Red Hair as She Returns to the Runway 6 Months After Giving Birth

Watch : Gigi Hadid Actually Revealed Baby Khai's Name Months Ago

Gigi Hadid just made a fiery return to the runway.

In her first major appearance since welcoming her baby girl, the supermodel walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5. And as if Gigi's return wasn't exciting enough, Khai's mom also debuted red hair during her runway appearance. That's right, the 25-year-old star made a change to her signature blonde locks—and fans are loving it!

"Finally! Gigi Hadid just walked the Versace Fall Winter 2021 fashion show showing off her new beautiful hair!" one fan tweeted. "We are completely in love with this epic comeback." One fan also noticed that, prior to the big show, Gigi had been covering up her hair, writing, "turns out , gigi was wearing beanies to hide the fact that she has ginger hair now."

And as another fan simply put it: "red hair Gigi is a religion."