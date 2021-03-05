Seth Rogen Reacts After His Mom Shares a NSFW Bridgerton Review

Watch : "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

Parents are not shy about their thoughts on Bridgerton, just ask Seth Rogen.

On March 4, the actor's mom Sandy Rogen took to Twitter to share an interesting point about the series' steamy sex scenes.

"So on bridgerton they always seem to have their orgasms exactly at the same time," she wrote, "or at least that's what it looks like to this old lady…"

Seth's response? Well, it was more of an observation rather than opinion: "My mom reviews Bridgerton."

The show's Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington, saw the review and commented, "Honoured @RogenSandy is a fan, and yes she is correct their timing is impeccable."

Of course, the more intimate scenes between Daphne and Simon—played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page—are highly coordinated works of art.

"We were immensely well-prepared," Page told E! News in December. "We had lessons dance lessons, writing lessons—essentially, a lot of time in each other's arms before we even hit the set. And so once you've spent that many hours on the dance floor with someone, being close to someone, literally catching each other when you fall—and we didn't fall because we weren't brilliant dancers—then a lot of it happens quite organically."