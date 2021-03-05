Kelly Rowland Explains Why She Won't Watch the Britney Spears Documentary

Watch : Must-See Moments From "Framing Britney Spears"

Although FX's recent Britney Spears documentary has spurred endless debate, one person who doesn't plan to take part in the conversation is Kelly Rowland.

The former Destiny's Child member appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, March 4, where she explained to host Andy Cohen why she hasn't seen Framing Britney Spears, which focuses on the "Lucky" singer's conservatorship situation with father Jamie Spears. Kelly and Britney both first experienced fame around the same, as Britney's debut album was released in January 1999, while Destiny's Child's breakthrough album The Writing's on the Wall dropped in July 1999.

"No, I haven't seen the Britney doc," Kelly, 40, replied. "I'm having a hard time in wanting to watch it, just because I really respect when artists actually say, 'This is a documentary, it's OK to watch it.' I respect their space and their privacy and their point of view, you know what I mean?"