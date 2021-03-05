What Meghan Markle’s Friends and Colleagues Are Saying About Those Bullying Allegations

Watch : Meghan Markle Claims "The Firm Is Perpetuating Falsehoods"

Meghan Markle's squad is coming to her defense.

Two days after The Times published anonymous allegations that Meghan bullied her staffers and left royal aides in tears, the Duchess of Sussex's friends are speaking out on her behalf.

Chrishell Stause, Jameela Jamil and Chance the Rapper are just a few of the stars sharing statements in support of Meghan after the accusations were made.

In response to the article, Buckingham Palace announced it would launch an investigation into the alleged incidents from about two years ago.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie, who co-wrote the book Finding Freedom about the Sussexes last year, spoke to unnamed friends of Meghan's, including one that said, "Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly" ahead of their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, March 7. The friend called the bullying claims "an obvious attempt at destroying her character," and added that they are "distressing and upsetting."

A writer for Suits, the show on which Meghan played Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018, also stood up for his former colleague. "It's also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world," Jon Cowan wrote on Twitter on Thursday, March 4. "Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."