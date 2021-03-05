Impeachment: American Crime Story Finds Its Hillary Clinton in Edie Falco

Watch : Hillary Clinton Reveals the Winners of Her POPular Vote

Edie Falco has played a mobster's wife, a drug-addled nurse and Lyle and Erik Menendez's defense attorney. Now, she's stepping into the shoes of a former first lady.

A source confirms to E! News the Nurse Jackie actress has been cast in the role of politician Hillary Clinton for Ryan Murphy's third season of American Crime Story.

The upcoming season of the FX anthology series is centered around the impeachment of President Bill Clinton following his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In 2019, FX CEO John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter that the former first couple will not play a major role in Impeachment: American Crime Story. He explained at the time, "Hillary is actually not a significant character in Impeachment because it's really told from the point of view of these women who were really far from the center of power."

Those women he's referring to are Linda Tripp, Paula Jones and Lewinksy, who have already been cast.