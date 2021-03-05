Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Impeachment: American Crime Story Finds Its Hillary Clinton in Edie Falco

Edie Falco is set to portray former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy's re-telling of Bill Clinton's impeachment and affair with Monica Lewinsky.

By Cydney Contreras Mar 05, 2021 1:56 AMTags
GalleriesHillary ClintonEdie FalcoPhotosRyan MurphyShowsCelebrities
Watch: Hillary Clinton Reveals the Winners of Her POPular Vote

Edie Falco has played a mobster's wife, a drug-addled nurse and Lyle and Erik Menendez's defense attorney. Now, she's stepping into the shoes of a former first lady.

A source confirms to E! News the Nurse Jackie actress has been cast in the role of politician Hillary Clinton for Ryan Murphy's third season of American Crime Story.

The upcoming season of the FX anthology series is centered around the impeachment of President Bill Clinton following his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

 

In 2019, FX CEO John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter that the former first couple will not play a major role in Impeachment: American Crime Story. He explained at the time, "Hillary is actually not a significant character in Impeachment because it's really told from the point of view of these women who were really far from the center of power."

Those women he's referring to are Linda TrippPaula Jones and Lewinksy, who have already been cast.

photos
Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump Meeting Babies

To see who will portray the former president, Tripp and more, keep scrolling!

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story, which is being directed by creator Ryan Murphy.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo Are the BFFs We Never Knew We Needed

2

Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton For "Ugly" 2007 Joke

3

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo Are the BFFs We Never Knew We Needed

2

iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Confirms She's Done With Acting

3

Sarah Silverman Apologizes to Paris Hilton For "Ugly" 2007 Joke

4

All the Pics From Scheana Shay's "Magical" Baby Shower

5

See C.T.'s Transformation on The Challenge Over the Years