Meghan & HarryKylie JennerBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Gigi Hadid, Ben Stiller and Olivia Rodrigo all debuted major hair changes, while Demi Lovato opened up about her unexpected weight loss journey.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 07, 2021 11:00 AMTags
Life/StyleDemi LovatoBen StillerScott DisickHairCelebritiesFeaturesGigi HadidTiffany HaddishTransformation
Watch: Demi Lovato Suffered 3 Strokes & Heart Attack After Overdose

Forget the awards, we were all about the transformations that went down at the 2021 Golden Globes

Ben Stiller's new silver fox status left viewers stunned when he took the stage to present, while Tiffany Haddish's new buzzcut almost perfectly making her bronze gown. 

But the hair changes weren't reserved just for the awards show as Gigi Hadid made her return to the runway with a fiery new hair color that fans went wild for.  "Driver's License" singer Olivia Rodrigo debuted her retro new 'do in a stylish selfie and Scott Disick decided to switch up his look for the third time in less than a month, proving it's just as hard to keep up with the Lord as it is with the Kardashians.

Plus, Demi Lovato shared an inspiring message about body positivity and self-acceptance with her followers. 

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

NBC
Ben Stiller

Forget Blue Steel, we're all about Silver Fox now.

The Zoolander star surprised viewers during the 2021 Golden Globes Awards when he hit the stage debuting a full head of gray hair instead of his usual darker locks.

While introducing one of the night's acting categories, Stiller brought the laughs and even make a joke about his new hair color.

"It's hard to believe that it's been a full year since last Golden Globes. But like many of us, I have used that time to really look inward and grow," the comedian and director shared. "I have come to fully understood the nature of crypto currency. I read a book. I finally got around to dyeing my hair gray. And like so many other resilient Americans I learned to bake. A delicious banana bread in the perfect form of a Golden Globe."

Shutterstock, Courtesy of Versace
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel made a fiery return to the runway. 

In her first major appearance since welcoming her baby girl Khai, Hadid walked in the Versace Fall-Winter 2021 Fashion Show, which aired on the company's social media platforms on March 5.

And as if the 25-year-old's return wasn't exciting enough, Hadid also debuted red hair during her highly anticipated appearance. So long, blonde locks, hello, auburn tresses!

Demi Lovato/Instagram
Demi Lovato

Like her chart-topping tune, Lovato is feeling confident.

The pop star took to Instagram with an inspiring message about body positivity and how's she's reached a place in her life that is "full of peace, serenity, joy and love today."

Lovato's secret? She's embracing herself—both on the inside and out.

"Accidentally lost weight. I don't count calories anymore. I don't exercise anymore. I don't restrict or purge...," the 28-year-old star shared on March 1. "And I especially...don't live my life accordingly to the diet culture [sic]."

"I've actually lost weight," she added. "This is a different experience but I feel full. Not of food but of diving wisdom and cosmic guidance."

Instagram/Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo

Rodrigo clearly used her driver's license to make a trip to her hairstylist.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debuted her subtle change on Wednesday: The very on-trend curtain bangs.

"not the bayang," the "Driver's License" singer captioned a selfie on Instagram.

"We had talked about doing curtain bangs for like 6 months and she finally decided it was time to make the cut!" her stylist Clayton Hawkins told POPSUGAR. "Her hair is so beautiful and long, but we just wanted to shake things up and make a change. Our inspo was '70s brushed out face framing bangs."

Instagram
Tiffany Haddish

After shaving her head last summer, Haddish debuted another major hair change at the Golden Globes.

The Girls Trip star stepped out with a honey blonde hue when she presented at the ceremony, turning to celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher for the fresh new look that perfectly complimented her bronze Alberta Ferretti gown. 

"It's Golden Globes so why not give the people some color," Christopher wrote in a BTS look of Haddish on Instagram, adding the winking emoji. "I'm in love with the color and the cut, how do you all feel about it?" We love it!

Hally
Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's look-alike daughter launched the coolest hair dye collab with Hally, debuting her own colorful transformation in the process.

The 21-year-old helped to create her own custom shade called Ava-Lanche, which is a light, dusty lavender shade that Phillippe herself modeled.

Instagram/Luis Rivera
Scott Disick

Another week, another hair transformation for Lord Disick.

After first going platinum and then pink, the reality star changed up his look again, going for a bold new cut. Celebrity barber Luis Rivera unveiled Disick's pink "Papi Cut," a wide mohawk, on Instagram on March 3. But the 38-year-old isn't the first member of his fam to sport the 'hawk as his five-year-old son Reign rocked one last year.

Singer Maluma also got a similar cut from Rivera, but opted for a platinum blonde color. 

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

2

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Fun in the Sun During Beach Outing

3
Exclusive

When Katy Perry Was Katy Hudson: Remembering Her Christian Album Debut

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Katharine McPhee Shares Sweet Photo of Her and David Foster's Baby Boy

2

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Have Fun in the Sun During Beach Outing

3
Exclusive

When Katy Perry Was Katy Hudson: Remembering Her Christian Album Debut

4

What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for March 6-7

5

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughter Natalia Look Like Twins in New Pic