Cameron Boyce’s Final Role: Get a First Look at His Performance in Paradise City

Fans of the late Cameron Boyce will soon be able to watch his final performance.
In July 2019, Cameron tragically died in his sleep at age 20 after he had a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition. The Disney Channel star will make his last onscreen appearance as Simon in the show Paradise City, premiering on Amazon Prime Video on March 25.
E! News has an exclusive first look at the Los Angeles-based show, which is follow-up to creator Ash Avildsen's 2017 film American Satan. The projects are loosely based on Ash's "estranged relationship" with his father John Avildsen (who directed Rocky), per a press release.
Both works star singer Andy Biersack as rock musician Johnny Faust, and Paradise City also stars Bella Thorne, Perrey Reeves, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo and Drea de Matteo.
In the show, Cameron's teenaged character, Simon, idolizes Johnny and relates to him through their shared experience of growing up in broken homes within the music industry.
The teaser features emotional scenes between Simon and his mom Natalie (Reeves), as he learns more about his family history and develops a stronger relationship with his mom.
In one scene, Simon sneaks onto his mom's phone and finds out she's been calling Pantheon Music Group. He then gets into a heated argument with her in the front yard. "I saw the call logs, mom. Why are you calling my dad's office? Why the f—k would you call him?" Simon says. "It's bad enough I have to deal with the stigma of being a bastard son, OK? Why would you call him?"
Natalie responds, "Don't call yourself a bastard. You're an honorable son. And I called just to make sure that he received all the things that I have been sending him."
"Sending him?" He yells, while spraying her with the garden hose. "What the f—k were you sending him?"
Clearly upset, she says, "I wanted to make sure he knows how brilliant you are. I wanted to show him all the things that you have done. I wanted him to see that he is missing out on the best kid that he ever created. Are you happy now?"
Another scene depicts Simon at home, looking pensive. "How much did he offer you?" he asks his mom. "For the abortion?" He added, "Mom, I'm not a kid anymore. I feel like I deserve to know."
She kisses his forehead and crouches down next to him, saying, "He offered me half a million dollars. And I told him to go f—k himself."
Simon asks, "Then what did he do? You can tell me." To which Natalie responds, "He offered to pay me to cut an album and do a world tour."
He says, "Wait, so you sacrificed your music career?" And she tells him, "Having you is the best decision I ever made in my life." A tear rolls down Simon's cheek and he smiles and sniffles.
Cameron's last TV show will air nearly two years after his death. At the time, his family confirmed his passing in a statement obtained by E! News.
It read, "The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."
One year later, his friends and family paid tribute to the Descendants star. Skai Jackson, Holly Robinson Peete and Dove Cameron wrote messages to him, as did Sofia Carson. She said, "To our angel, It's been 365 days of missing you. And every day, we miss you a little more. Not having you, hurts too much. But somehow, you still manage to light up our whole entire world. Our Cam. Our forever boy. Our sunshine wearing shoes. I miss you. So much. I love you."
His legacy lives on through The Cameron Boyce Foundation.
Watch his final performance starting on March 25. Each of the eight episodes of Paradise City will be released weekly on Amazon.