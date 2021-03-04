TikTok's Favorite Faux Freckle Brand Just Launched at Sephora

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Freck Beauty is now at Sephora!

You might know of the cool girl beauty brand because of their revolutionary faux freckle product that went viral on social media. But let's not forget about their other beauty products like Cheek Slime and their Rich Bitch Moisturizer. It would be an understatement to say we are obsessed with their Cheek Slime, a glow-inducing lip and cheek tint. It's a must for achieving the perfect everyday makeup look and a lifesaver for Zoom meetings!

But as always don't take our word for it, try Freck Beauty for yourself! Scroll below to check out the brand's lineup at Sephora.