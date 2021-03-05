Nastia Liukin's Home Transformation Will Have You Flipping Out

There's no place like home.
For Nastia Liukin, work and other commitments usually forces the Olympic medalist to travel throughout the year. But when the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on non-essential travel, the 31-year-old gymnast decided to make her Dallas home even more special.
Without hesitation, Nastia teamed up with Pottery Barn to transform her office, guest room and dining room. The results may just have décor lovers flipping out.
"When I walk into my home, I feel at peace. I feel comfort, coziness and serenity," Nastia explained to E! News. "In a normal year, I'm traveling for over 250 days of the year. When I come home, I want to feel like I've just entered my own personal sanctuary away from it all. This space makes me feel just that."
When teaming up with the beloved home furnishing store, the businesswoman worked with a consultant named Kelli who is part of the Pottery Barn Design Crew. Together, they created rooms that even make Nastia's puppy Harley happy.
"I loved being able to share my vision and brainstorm with Kelli and the team, and then see it all come to life," Nastia shared. "Being such a visual person, I loved how we were able to see all the products we chose on the iPad together, by room, before seeing them arrive to my house."
Keep scrolling below to get an inside look into the Olympian's special space.